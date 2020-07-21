4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

This rare one story, end unit villa is spacious, inviting, cozy and full of natural light. The gorgeously maintained community invites you in as you drive through the nicely maintained streets, view the manicured palm trees, lush green landscape and spot the recently updated pool and spa area. Your private wrought iron gated entrance and front patio await as you pull into the garage. You will especially appreciate the vaulted ceilings, laminate and ceramic floors (no carpet) plus split floor plan. The living room is over sized and the floor plan is ideal for someone looking for a space carefully considered. The master bedroom is also sizable and the master bath has dual sinks, separate water closet, huge walk in closet and linen closet. Stretch out and enjoy a good book on your secluded 9x18 screened and covered back porch. Located just a few minutes from the Northdale entrance, minutes to Dale Mabry and a short drive to the Veterans. Conveniently close to Wholefood Market, YMCA, Crunch Fitness, LA-Fitness Center and walking distance to schools (Claywell Elementary, Gaither High School) and more. Available early 2020. Contact us today!