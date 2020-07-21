All apartments in Northdale
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE

4229 Brentwood Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This rare one story, end unit villa is spacious, inviting, cozy and full of natural light. The gorgeously maintained community invites you in as you drive through the nicely maintained streets, view the manicured palm trees, lush green landscape and spot the recently updated pool and spa area. Your private wrought iron gated entrance and front patio await as you pull into the garage. You will especially appreciate the vaulted ceilings, laminate and ceramic floors (no carpet) plus split floor plan. The living room is over sized and the floor plan is ideal for someone looking for a space carefully considered. The master bedroom is also sizable and the master bath has dual sinks, separate water closet, huge walk in closet and linen closet. Stretch out and enjoy a good book on your secluded 9x18 screened and covered back porch. Located just a few minutes from the Northdale entrance, minutes to Dale Mabry and a short drive to the Veterans. Conveniently close to Wholefood Market, YMCA, Crunch Fitness, LA-Fitness Center and walking distance to schools (Claywell Elementary, Gaither High School) and more. Available early 2020. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 BRENTWOOD PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
