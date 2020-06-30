17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

Amenities

Corner Townhome unit in Hidden Oak Community with low HOA fees. The home has an open concept with the living and dining room. Sliding doors out to the screen Lanai. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large walk-in pantry. The second level has a master suite and spare bedrooms. The master suite has carpet and the mast bath has dual sinks, granite countertops, garden bath, shower stall, and walk-in closet. Laundry closet located on the first floor of the home. Great location - top school district, close to the Veterans expressway, restaurants, and shopping. *** Upon approval, tenant cost will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in, tenant cost will include prorated rent, rent and HOA (if any) ***