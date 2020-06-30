All apartments in Northdale
17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

17269 Old Tobacco Road · No Longer Available
Location

17269 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
Corner Townhome unit in Hidden Oak Community with low HOA fees. The home has an open concept with the living and dining room. Sliding doors out to the screen Lanai. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a large walk-in pantry. The second level has a master suite and spare bedrooms. The master suite has carpet and the mast bath has dual sinks, granite countertops, garden bath, shower stall, and walk-in closet. Laundry closet located on the first floor of the home. Great location - top school district, close to the Veterans expressway, restaurants, and shopping. *** Upon approval, tenant cost will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in, tenant cost will include prorated rent, rent and HOA (if any) ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have any available units?
17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have?
Some of 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers parking.
Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have a pool?
No, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17269 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

