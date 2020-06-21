16603 Ashwood Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access tennis court

Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028



Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room plus family room open to the kitchen. Ceramic tile in the family room, kitchen and wet areas. Inside laundry room. Screened patio and 2 car garage. Northdale is close to shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and more! Public golf course within the community.



Move in funds

$50 application per adult

$1795 1st months rent

$1795 Deposit

$125 admin fee