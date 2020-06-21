All apartments in Northdale
16603 Ashwood Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

16603 Ashwood Dr

16603 Ashwood Drive · (727) 480-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16603 Ashwood Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028

Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room plus family room open to the kitchen. Ceramic tile in the family room, kitchen and wet areas. Inside laundry room. Screened patio and 2 car garage. Northdale is close to shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and more! Public golf course within the community.

Move in funds
$50 application per adult
$1795 1st months rent
$1795 Deposit
$125 admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16603 Ashwood Dr have any available units?
16603 Ashwood Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16603 Ashwood Dr have?
Some of 16603 Ashwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16603 Ashwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16603 Ashwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16603 Ashwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16603 Ashwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16603 Ashwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16603 Ashwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 16603 Ashwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16603 Ashwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16603 Ashwood Dr have a pool?
No, 16603 Ashwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16603 Ashwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 16603 Ashwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16603 Ashwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16603 Ashwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16603 Ashwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16603 Ashwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
