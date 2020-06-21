16603 Ashwood Dr

Amenities
Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028
Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs. Formal living room with fireplace, dining room plus family room open to the kitchen. Ceramic tile in the family room, kitchen and wet areas. Inside laundry room. Screened patio and 2 car garage. Northdale is close to shopping, schools, restaurants, entertainment and more! Public golf course within the community.
Move in funds
$50 application per adult
$1795 1st months rent
$1795 Deposit
$125 admin fee