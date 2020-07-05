16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful house 3/2/2 located in Northdale a wonderful community located in northwest Hillsborough County just minutes from the Veterans Expressway. The schools are highly rated and there are shopping areas, movie theaters, parks, bike trails and golf courses all conveniently located. The home has a two-car garage with a fenced outdoor living space! This property features plenty of storage space. New refrigerator and stainless steel microwave. Make your way to the spacious bedrooms and sizable bathrooms. Entertain your guests on the screened-in patio. Fresh interior and exterior neutral paint has been completed throughout all the house. Bathroom has brand new light fixtures. A park area with a gazebo and a canopy of hundred-year-old oak trees, offering shade in the warm afternoons for those enjoying the park.

