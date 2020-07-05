All apartments in Northdale
Northdale, FL
16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020

16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE

16527 Silverhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16527 Silverhill Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful house 3/2/2 located in Northdale a wonderful community located in northwest Hillsborough County just minutes from the Veterans Expressway. The schools are highly rated and there are shopping areas, movie theaters, parks, bike trails and golf courses all conveniently located. The home has a two-car garage with a fenced outdoor living space! This property features plenty of storage space. New refrigerator and stainless steel microwave. Make your way to the spacious bedrooms and sizable bathrooms. Entertain your guests on the screened-in patio. Fresh interior and exterior neutral paint has been completed throughout all the house. Bathroom has brand new light fixtures. A park area with a gazebo and a canopy of hundred-year-old oak trees, offering shade in the warm afternoons for those enjoying the park.
Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 500 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have any available units?
16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16527 SILVERHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

