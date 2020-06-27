16413 Bonneville Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://secure.rently.com/properties/967983?source=marketing



"Carradale Model" 1602 SqFt, Single Story, Laminate Wood Flooring in Living Room, Family Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Cathedral Ceilings, Large Country Eat-in Kitchen Updated Wood Cabinets and Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, All Stainless Steel Appliances including Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove, Closet Pantry, Garage Laundry Area, Tile Floors in all Living Areas, Updated Baths with Maple Vanities, Side Entry Two Car Garage w/Opener, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Patio, Privacy Fence, Oversized Conservation Lot, Pet w/Owner Approval



Dale Mabry to Northdale Blvd, RT Northdale Blvd, LT Bonneville Drive



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

