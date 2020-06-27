All apartments in Northdale
Last updated October 28 2019 at 10:24 PM

16413 Bonneville Dr

16413 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16413 Bonneville Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/967983?source=marketing

"Carradale Model" 1602 SqFt, Single Story, Laminate Wood Flooring in Living Room, Family Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Cathedral Ceilings, Large Country Eat-in Kitchen Updated Wood Cabinets and Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, All Stainless Steel Appliances including Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove, Closet Pantry, Garage Laundry Area, Tile Floors in all Living Areas, Updated Baths with Maple Vanities, Side Entry Two Car Garage w/Opener, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Patio, Privacy Fence, Oversized Conservation Lot, Pet w/Owner Approval

Dale Mabry to Northdale Blvd, RT Northdale Blvd, LT Bonneville Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16413 Bonneville Dr have any available units?
16413 Bonneville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16413 Bonneville Dr have?
Some of 16413 Bonneville Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16413 Bonneville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16413 Bonneville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16413 Bonneville Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16413 Bonneville Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16413 Bonneville Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16413 Bonneville Dr offers parking.
Does 16413 Bonneville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16413 Bonneville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16413 Bonneville Dr have a pool?
No, 16413 Bonneville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16413 Bonneville Dr have accessible units?
No, 16413 Bonneville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16413 Bonneville Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16413 Bonneville Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16413 Bonneville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16413 Bonneville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
