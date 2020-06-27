All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE

16148 Gardendale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16148 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
alarm system
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Don't pass up this opportunity to rent a beautifully furnished four bedroom/ 2.5 bath / 2 car garage home in the coveted Northdale/Carrollwood area with great schools! Enjoy the privacy of a large fenced corner lot on quiet street in golf course community. Lots of comfortable living space including a living room, family room, formal dining and breakfast nook all downstairs! Upstairs boasts large master bedroom, a master bathroom with shower and three additional bedrooms. Located close to Dale Mabry and Veterans Expressway. Professionally cleaned and brand new carpet installed upstairs! Your rent includes lawn service and security alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have any available units?
16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg