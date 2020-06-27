16148 GARDENDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Don't pass up this opportunity to rent a beautifully furnished four bedroom/ 2.5 bath / 2 car garage home in the coveted Northdale/Carrollwood area with great schools! Enjoy the privacy of a large fenced corner lot on quiet street in golf course community. Lots of comfortable living space including a living room, family room, formal dining and breakfast nook all downstairs! Upstairs boasts large master bedroom, a master bathroom with shower and three additional bedrooms. Located close to Dale Mabry and Veterans Expressway. Professionally cleaned and brand new carpet installed upstairs! Your rent includes lawn service and security alarm system.