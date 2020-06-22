All apartments in Northdale
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY

16028 Eagle River Way · No Longer Available
Location

16028 Eagle River Way, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN - Remodeled - Carrollwood / Northdale / Country Place - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, & approximately 1500 square feet. NO CARPET - Tile in all the main areas of house and wood looking vinyl plank in all bedrooms. Kitchen updated with new stainless steel appliances, newer wood cabinets and gorgeous granite / quartz countertops, newer sink, newer faucet, etc. Both bathrooms are updated with newer wood cabinets and granite countertops, newer sinks, newer faucets, framed mirrors, etc. Large fenced backyard with no rear neighbors close by. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Inside laundry room, vaulted ceilings, and much more! Convenient location - Carrollwood / Northdale area - near the Veterans Expressway. Elementary (Northwest), Middle (Hill), and High School (Steinbrenner) are all great schools. Community has two parks - which are very close by - both on Country Lake Drive. Basketball courts, playground, tennis courts, etc. Vacant and ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have any available units?
16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have?
Some of 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY does offer parking.
Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have a pool?
No, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have accessible units?
No, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
