16028 EAGLE RIVER WAY

VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN - Remodeled - Carrollwood / Northdale / Country Place - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, & approximately 1500 square feet. NO CARPET - Tile in all the main areas of house and wood looking vinyl plank in all bedrooms. Kitchen updated with new stainless steel appliances, newer wood cabinets and gorgeous granite / quartz countertops, newer sink, newer faucet, etc. Both bathrooms are updated with newer wood cabinets and granite countertops, newer sinks, newer faucets, framed mirrors, etc. Large fenced backyard with no rear neighbors close by. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Inside laundry room, vaulted ceilings, and much more! Convenient location - Carrollwood / Northdale area - near the Veterans Expressway. Elementary (Northwest), Middle (Hill), and High School (Steinbrenner) are all great schools. Community has two parks - which are very close by - both on Country Lake Drive. Basketball courts, playground, tennis courts, etc. Vacant and ready for move in.