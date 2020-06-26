16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY

Amenities

CARROLLWOOD - NORTHDALE - Gorgeous! Practically a new house as almost the entire home has been redone within the last year! 3 bedroom + Office / Bonus / Den, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Schools - Northwest Elementary, Hill Middle, and Steinbrenner High!!! Open kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, island with bar seating area, new stainless steel appliances - including side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher, & microwave. Bathrooms have been updated. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Wood looking vinyl floors throughout the entire home. Large porch & fenced backyard for entertaining with privacy in the back. New air conditioning system to keep your power bills lower! Convenient location - Carrollwood / Northdale area - near the Veterans Expressway. Two neighborhood parks - basketball, tennis, playground. Sq ft is approx. Please call today to see this home before it is gone.