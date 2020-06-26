All apartments in Northdale
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY

16026 Eagle River Way · No Longer Available
Location

16026 Eagle River Way, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
CARROLLWOOD - NORTHDALE - Gorgeous! Practically a new house as almost the entire home has been redone within the last year! 3 bedroom + Office / Bonus / Den, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Schools - Northwest Elementary, Hill Middle, and Steinbrenner High!!! Open kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, island with bar seating area, new stainless steel appliances - including side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher, & microwave. Bathrooms have been updated. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Wood looking vinyl floors throughout the entire home. Large porch & fenced backyard for entertaining with privacy in the back. New air conditioning system to keep your power bills lower! Convenient location - Carrollwood / Northdale area - near the Veterans Expressway. Two neighborhood parks - basketball, tennis, playground. Sq ft is approx. Please call today to see this home before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have any available units?
16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have?
Some of 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY offers parking.
Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have a pool?
No, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have accessible units?
No, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16026 EAGLE RIVER WAY has units with air conditioning.
