16020 Dawnview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This townhouse is located in the heart of the Northdale area. Newly renovated throughout with top grade waterproof vinyl flooring and tile. Kitchen completely renovated with new cabinets and appliances. Upstairs full bath also renovated with tile tub/shower area and flooring and 1/2 bath downstairs also upgraded. New back deck has view of a creek and lush landscape. There is also a detached one car garage with garage door opener. Also, there is an extra outside storage area. Plus a covered patio area at the entrance.

Lease Details: Non refundable pet deposit will be required



