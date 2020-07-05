All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 16020 Dawnview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
16020 Dawnview Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

16020 Dawnview Dr

16020 Dawnview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16020 Dawnview Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This townhouse is located in the heart of the Northdale area. Newly renovated throughout with top grade waterproof vinyl flooring and tile. Kitchen completely renovated with new cabinets and appliances. Upstairs full bath also renovated with tile tub/shower area and flooring and 1/2 bath downstairs also upgraded. New back deck has view of a creek and lush landscape. There is also a detached one car garage with garage door opener. Also, there is an extra outside storage area. Plus a covered patio area at the entrance.
Lease Details: Non refundable pet deposit will be required

(RLNE5783623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16020 Dawnview Dr have any available units?
16020 Dawnview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16020 Dawnview Dr have?
Some of 16020 Dawnview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16020 Dawnview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16020 Dawnview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16020 Dawnview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16020 Dawnview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16020 Dawnview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16020 Dawnview Dr offers parking.
Does 16020 Dawnview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16020 Dawnview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16020 Dawnview Dr have a pool?
No, 16020 Dawnview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16020 Dawnview Dr have accessible units?
No, 16020 Dawnview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16020 Dawnview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16020 Dawnview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16020 Dawnview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16020 Dawnview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg