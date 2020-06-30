16009 Dawnview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautifully updated two bedroom two and a half bathroom townhouse plus added room which can be used as a third bedroom in very desirable Carrollwood location. Home has new interior paint, upstairs plank flooring, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Enter into the spacious living room which features a large screen room with a washer and dryer included and the garage which has been closed in with a large closet that can be used as an office, game room or mother in law suite to the left. Continue through to a full kitchen with a lot of cabinet space which has been completely remodeled. The separate dining room and family room and half bath complete the downstairs. Off of the family room is a very large patio and private fenced back yard which offers plenty of room for playing or entertaining. Venture upstairs and you will find an extra large master bedroom with two walk in closets and a wall closet. The bathroom features double vanities with separate tub and shower. The second bedroom is also very large and the full bath is in the hallway for easy access. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED!!! LAWNCARE INCLUDED AT $1650 BUT RENT IS $1600 IF LAWNCARE NOT INCLUDED.

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.