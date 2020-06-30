All apartments in Northdale
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

16009 Dawnview Dr

16009 Dawnview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16009 Dawnview Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated two bedroom two and a half bathroom townhouse plus added room which can be used as a third bedroom in very desirable Carrollwood location. Home has new interior paint, upstairs plank flooring, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Enter into the spacious living room which features a large screen room with a washer and dryer included and the garage which has been closed in with a large closet that can be used as an office, game room or mother in law suite to the left. Continue through to a full kitchen with a lot of cabinet space which has been completely remodeled. The separate dining room and family room and half bath complete the downstairs. Off of the family room is a very large patio and private fenced back yard which offers plenty of room for playing or entertaining. Venture upstairs and you will find an extra large master bedroom with two walk in closets and a wall closet. The bathroom features double vanities with separate tub and shower. The second bedroom is also very large and the full bath is in the hallway for easy access. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED!!! LAWNCARE INCLUDED AT $1650 BUT RENT IS $1600 IF LAWNCARE NOT INCLUDED.
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16009 Dawnview Dr have any available units?
16009 Dawnview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16009 Dawnview Dr have?
Some of 16009 Dawnview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16009 Dawnview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16009 Dawnview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16009 Dawnview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16009 Dawnview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16009 Dawnview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16009 Dawnview Dr offers parking.
Does 16009 Dawnview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16009 Dawnview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16009 Dawnview Dr have a pool?
No, 16009 Dawnview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16009 Dawnview Dr have accessible units?
No, 16009 Dawnview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16009 Dawnview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16009 Dawnview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16009 Dawnview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16009 Dawnview Dr has units with air conditioning.

