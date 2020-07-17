15701 PINTO PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing 2 story pool home! This wonderfully maintained and updated family home features a sun room that has plenty of windows to bring positive reinforcement. Ceramic tile floors on the downstairs floor and wood flooring as you go up the steps and throughout the second floor. All five bedrooms provide plenty of space to enjoy with tray ceilings! All three bathrooms are in beautiful condition with complete upgrades. The fireplace is up and operating to keep the family warm during this Christmas Holiday! Privacy fenced back yard and an additional bathroom in the backyard! Close to shops, restaurants, golf courses, parks and minutes to Veterans Expressway.