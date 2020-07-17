All apartments in Northdale
15701 PINTO PLACE
15701 PINTO PLACE

15701 Pinto Place · No Longer Available
15701 Pinto Place, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing 2 story pool home! This wonderfully maintained and updated family home features a sun room that has plenty of windows to bring positive reinforcement. Ceramic tile floors on the downstairs floor and wood flooring as you go up the steps and throughout the second floor. All five bedrooms provide plenty of space to enjoy with tray ceilings! All three bathrooms are in beautiful condition with complete upgrades. The fireplace is up and operating to keep the family warm during this Christmas Holiday! Privacy fenced back yard and an additional bathroom in the backyard! Close to shops, restaurants, golf courses, parks and minutes to Veterans Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15701 PINTO PLACE have any available units?
15701 PINTO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15701 PINTO PLACE have?
Some of 15701 PINTO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15701 PINTO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15701 PINTO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15701 PINTO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15701 PINTO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15701 PINTO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15701 PINTO PLACE offers parking.
Does 15701 PINTO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15701 PINTO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15701 PINTO PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15701 PINTO PLACE has a pool.
Does 15701 PINTO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15701 PINTO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15701 PINTO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15701 PINTO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15701 PINTO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15701 PINTO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
