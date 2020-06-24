All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 15409 Timberline Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15409 Timberline Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

15409 Timberline Dr

15409 Timberline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15409 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely three bedroom single story home boasts a wonderful split floorpan with spacious common areas and extra large kitchen. Master suite on one side features en-suite bathroom with large, walk in closet. Two large bedrooms on the other side as well as the second bathroom allow for a great deal of privacy. Large covered lanai in the back with enough space for a small dinette is perfect for entertaining, or relaxing evenings looking out over the oversized fenced backyard. Freshly painted inside and out. Oversized two car garage with dedicated entry, and wood burning fireplace round out this gem of a home. Situated between the Veterans and Dale Mabry makes for an easy commute, and never leaves you wanting for things to do! Schedule a visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15409 Timberline Dr have any available units?
15409 Timberline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15409 Timberline Dr have?
Some of 15409 Timberline Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15409 Timberline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15409 Timberline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15409 Timberline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15409 Timberline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15409 Timberline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15409 Timberline Dr offers parking.
Does 15409 Timberline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15409 Timberline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15409 Timberline Dr have a pool?
No, 15409 Timberline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15409 Timberline Dr have accessible units?
No, 15409 Timberline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15409 Timberline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15409 Timberline Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15409 Timberline Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15409 Timberline Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg