15409 Timberline Dr

This lovely three bedroom single story home boasts a wonderful split floorpan with spacious common areas and extra large kitchen. Master suite on one side features en-suite bathroom with large, walk in closet. Two large bedrooms on the other side as well as the second bathroom allow for a great deal of privacy. Large covered lanai in the back with enough space for a small dinette is perfect for entertaining, or relaxing evenings looking out over the oversized fenced backyard. Freshly painted inside and out. Oversized two car garage with dedicated entry, and wood burning fireplace round out this gem of a home. Situated between the Veterans and Dale Mabry makes for an easy commute, and never leaves you wanting for things to do! Schedule a visit today!