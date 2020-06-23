15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr.

Amenities

4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent in Tampa! This home is located in the North Tampa area between Carrollwood and Citrus Park in the desirable neighborhood of Lake Bella Vista! This home features a spacious living room/dining room combo. The kitchen is updated with wood cabinets and granite counter tops. It also has features a space for an informal dining room as well as an eat in breakfast bar. The family room features sliding glass doors which let in lots of natural light and lead you onto the screened in back patio. The house is a split floor plan which creates extra privacy with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining 3 bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom features the attached bath which has duel vanity, a stand alone shower, and separate soaking tub. The other guest bedrooms are spacious.The second bathroom features a shower/tub combo and additional added storage cabinets. The laundry room is just off the 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook up.



Centrally located, close to shopping malls, only minutes away to Veterans, Dale Mabry Hwy, and easy commute to airport and downtown Tampa. Renter's insurance required at time of move in. $50 a month additional for pet.



Rent: $1925.00

Security Deposit: $1925.00

Beds: 4

Bath: 2

Renters insurance required

Pet fee plus $50 a month additional for each pet.



