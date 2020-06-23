All apartments in Northdale
Northdale, FL
15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr.

15401 Lake Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15401 Lake Bella Vista Drive, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent in Tampa! This home is located in the North Tampa area between Carrollwood and Citrus Park in the desirable neighborhood of Lake Bella Vista! This home features a spacious living room/dining room combo. The kitchen is updated with wood cabinets and granite counter tops. It also has features a space for an informal dining room as well as an eat in breakfast bar. The family room features sliding glass doors which let in lots of natural light and lead you onto the screened in back patio. The house is a split floor plan which creates extra privacy with the master bedroom on one side and the remaining 3 bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom features the attached bath which has duel vanity, a stand alone shower, and separate soaking tub. The other guest bedrooms are spacious.The second bathroom features a shower/tub combo and additional added storage cabinets. The laundry room is just off the 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook up.

Centrally located, close to shopping malls, only minutes away to Veterans, Dale Mabry Hwy, and easy commute to airport and downtown Tampa. Renter's insurance required at time of move in. $50 a month additional for pet.

Rent: $1925.00
Security Deposit: $1925.00
Beds: 4
Bath: 2
Renters insurance required
Pet fee plus $50 a month additional for each pet.

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE3368876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have any available units?
15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have?
Some of 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15401 Lake Bella Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
