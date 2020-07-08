All apartments in Northdale
15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303
15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303

15033 Arbor Reserve Cr 303 · No Longer Available
Location

15033 Arbor Reserve Cr 303, Northdale, FL 33624

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer. It is located in a conservative area that offers community living with a resort type of surroundings and located to the main stream for dining and shopping, This unit has large bedroom, but more of a plus is the loft that can be used as an office with super oversite of unit and a spiral stair case that is unique. The balcony has a room for storage. The community is very desirable with no other rental available. The unit and community speaks for it self with the best location to all Tampa.

(RLNE5789806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have any available units?
15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have?
Some of 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 currently offering any rent specials?
15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 pet-friendly?
No, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 offer parking?
No, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 does not offer parking.
Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have a pool?
No, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 does not have a pool.
Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have accessible units?
No, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303 does not have units with air conditioning.

