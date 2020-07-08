15033 Arbor Reserve Cir 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer. It is located in a conservative area that offers community living with a resort type of surroundings and located to the main stream for dining and shopping, This unit has large bedroom, but more of a plus is the loft that can be used as an office with super oversite of unit and a spiral stair case that is unique. The balcony has a room for storage. The community is very desirable with no other rental available. The unit and community speaks for it self with the best location to all Tampa.



(RLNE5789806)