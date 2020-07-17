15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath condo located in the convenient, GATED location of the Arbors at Carrollwood! This 2nd floor unit offers wood laminate flooring throughout the main living areas & both bedrooms - NO CARPET! The living room is flooded w/ natural light, very spacious & features built-in shelving. The kitchen features a pass-through breakfast bar, closet pantry & space for a table. The master suite is complete w/ TWO closets and ensuite bathroom. Enjoy the private, covered patio w/ sizable storage closet. The community amenities include community pool, screened built-in grill area, fitness center, clubhouse & more! SORRY NO PETS ** AVAILABLE NOW **