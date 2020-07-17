All apartments in Northdale
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE

15029 Arbor Reserve Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15029 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath condo located in the convenient, GATED location of the Arbors at Carrollwood! This 2nd floor unit offers wood laminate flooring throughout the main living areas & both bedrooms - NO CARPET! The living room is flooded w/ natural light, very spacious & features built-in shelving. The kitchen features a pass-through breakfast bar, closet pantry & space for a table. The master suite is complete w/ TWO closets and ensuite bathroom. Enjoy the private, covered patio w/ sizable storage closet. The community amenities include community pool, screened built-in grill area, fitness center, clubhouse & more! SORRY NO PETS ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have any available units?
15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15029 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
