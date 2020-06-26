15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE

Amenities
Location, location. Beautiful updated Carrollwood Condominium. This 2-Bedroom and 2-Bathroom, first floor, the condominium is located in the heart of Carrollwood. Gated community. Over 1100 Sq. Ft. has been totally updated and freshly painted. There are a full-size washer and dryer included. This apartment features ceramic flooring, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. The Arbors of Carrollwood offers a lovely swimming pool, a great fitness center, and a gorgeous clubhouse. No smoking allowed. All measures are approximate and must be verified by the Tenant.