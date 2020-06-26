All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE

15023 Arbor Reserve Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15023 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Location, location. Beautiful updated Carrollwood Condominium. This 2-Bedroom and 2-Bathroom, first floor, the condominium is located in the heart of Carrollwood. Gated community. Over 1100 Sq. Ft. has been totally updated and freshly painted. There are a full-size washer and dryer included. This apartment features ceramic flooring, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. The Arbors of Carrollwood offers a lovely swimming pool, a great fitness center, and a gorgeous clubhouse. No smoking allowed. All measures are approximate and must be verified by the Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have any available units?
15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15023 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg