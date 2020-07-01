14929 ARBOR SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

REDUCED RENT! Resort Style Living is yours in this desirable Gated Community of Arbors at Carrollwood!! IT'S MOVE-IN READY so don't hesitate!! See it Now! You will love living in this beautifully maintained community with newly refurbished community pool, tennis courts, car wash, fitness center, club house and a fenced Doggie Park area! Your Landlord takes particular pride in maintaining the unit! Easy care Hardwood and Ceramic Tile flooring, new refrigerator, new, more efficient Air Conditioner to lower your electric bill! Ceiling fans, washer and dryer, disposal and dishwasher are provided as well! The spacious Great Room with Breakfast Bar pass-thru to Kitchen and plenty of space for your dining and living room furniture. The covered balcony has a large storage closet and space for your outdoor furniture for relaxing and enjoying morning coffee or evenings in the fresh air and cooling Florida breezes from our Gulf Coast. You will be amazed at the size of the bedroom with walk-in closet! This North Tampa central location is ideal for access to TIA Airport and Gulf Beaches via the SunCoast/Veterans Highway, I275 to Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo, Downtown Tampa, Channelside, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, Sports Arenas and great restaurants to name only a few!! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY after easy online application, approval by owner and a brief Orientation of all the Amenities, Rules & Regulations and Security Gate setup! This one is definitely a MUST SEE!!