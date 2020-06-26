14929 ARBOR SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Now is your chance to rent this Gorgeous 3rd Floor Condominium in the very Desirable Gated Community of Arbors of Carrollwood!! IT'S MOVE-IN READY so don't hesitate to check it out before you decide on your new home! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY after application approval by owner and brief orientation of all the amenities, rules and regulations and your Gate System setup by the HOA! You will love living in this beautifully maintained community with newly remodeled and refurbished community pool, tennis courts, car wash, fitness center, club house and even a fenced Doggie Park area! Your Landlord takes particular pride in maintaining this unit by installing lovely Hardwood and Ceramic Tile flooring, new refrigerator, Brand new more efficient Air Conditioner!! Ceiling fans, washer, dryer and dishwasher are provided as well! The spacious Great room opens via the Breakfast Bar pass-thru to the kitchen and has space for dining and living room furniture. The balcony has a large storage closet and room for your outdoor furniture to relax and enjoy morning coffee or evenings in the fresh air and cooling Florida breezes our Gulf Coast. You will be amazed at the size of the bedroom with walk-in closet and private door to the bathroom. This North Tampa central location is ideal for trips to TIA Airport and Gulf Beaches via the SunCoast/Veterans Highway;I275 to Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo, Downtown Tampa Events, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, Sports Arenas and many top notch restaurants to name only a few!!