Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM

14903 COLDWATER LANE

14903 Cold Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14903 Cold Water Lane, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Walk in and instantly fall in love! This rental is everything you've been searching for. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home is located in the sought-out neighborhood of country place sitting on a quiet culdesac. Walk into an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings your large open family/dining room combo is sure to impress. This home has been recently updated boosting Beautiful vynal flooring, new interior paint, brand-new light fixtures including a fan in every room. The guest bathroom has been completely remodeled with a gorgeous real wood vanity and granite counter top. This home also features an indoor laundry room and a two car garage. Lastly, enjoy the Florida lifestyle by tanning out by your swimming pool. Your screened in patio is large and perfect for barbq'ing and entertaining. Backyard is fully fenced. Schedule a private showing while it last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have any available units?
14903 COLDWATER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have?
Some of 14903 COLDWATER LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14903 COLDWATER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14903 COLDWATER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14903 COLDWATER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14903 COLDWATER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14903 COLDWATER LANE offers parking.
Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14903 COLDWATER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 14903 COLDWATER LANE has a pool.
Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have accessible units?
No, 14903 COLDWATER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14903 COLDWATER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14903 COLDWATER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14903 COLDWATER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

