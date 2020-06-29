14903 COLDWATER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Walk in and instantly fall in love! This rental is everything you've been searching for. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home is located in the sought-out neighborhood of country place sitting on a quiet culdesac. Walk into an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings your large open family/dining room combo is sure to impress. This home has been recently updated boosting Beautiful vynal flooring, new interior paint, brand-new light fixtures including a fan in every room. The guest bathroom has been completely remodeled with a gorgeous real wood vanity and granite counter top. This home also features an indoor laundry room and a two car garage. Lastly, enjoy the Florida lifestyle by tanning out by your swimming pool. Your screened in patio is large and perfect for barbq'ing and entertaining. Backyard is fully fenced. Schedule a private showing while it last!