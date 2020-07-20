Rent Calculator
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE
14706 Cactus Wren Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14706 Cactus Wren Place, Northdale, FL 33625
Sugarwood Grove
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient location near the Veteran Parkway.
House has a split floor plan on the first floor but it is very nice home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have any available units?
14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Northdale, FL
.
What amenities does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have?
Some of 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Northdale
.
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE offers parking.
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have a pool?
No, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14706 CACTUS WREN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
