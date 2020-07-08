14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE

Amenities

Construction is completed and this gorgeous Ormond Model, Smart Home is ready for Move-In!! Located in the new townhome community of Lakeview at Citrus Park! The open floor plan with Eat-In Kitchen, walk in pantry, Gourmet Island with breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances, ample cabinets with Quartz countertops is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings! Sliding glass doors lead you out to the paved and screened lanai where you will enjoy lovely views of the lake. The upstairs features a large Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, dual sink quartz topped double vanity, glass enclosed shower and a linen closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are housed in the front of the home and each has a walk-in closet! Consider the Loft as your bonus area for an office, game room, study, crafting, relaxing with a good book or what ever suits your comfort. There's also a laundry closet complete with energy saving washer and dryer and much appreciated shelving. Stroll out to the lakeside picnic area, playground or the boardwalk to the dock for fishing or launching your kayak. Centrally located in the Citrus Park-Carrollwood area of North Tampa near Hospitals, Medical Centers, every imaginable type of shopping and dining and easy access to the Veterans Hwy South to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, sports arenas and Gulf Coast beaches.