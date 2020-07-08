All apartments in Northdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:18 AM

14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE

14124 Damselfly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14124 Damselfly Dr, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Construction is completed and this gorgeous Ormond Model, Smart Home is ready for Move-In!! Located in the new townhome community of Lakeview at Citrus Park! The open floor plan with Eat-In Kitchen, walk in pantry, Gourmet Island with breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances, ample cabinets with Quartz countertops is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings! Sliding glass doors lead you out to the paved and screened lanai where you will enjoy lovely views of the lake. The upstairs features a large Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, dual sink quartz topped double vanity, glass enclosed shower and a linen closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are housed in the front of the home and each has a walk-in closet! Consider the Loft as your bonus area for an office, game room, study, crafting, relaxing with a good book or what ever suits your comfort. There's also a laundry closet complete with energy saving washer and dryer and much appreciated shelving. Stroll out to the lakeside picnic area, playground or the boardwalk to the dock for fishing or launching your kayak. Centrally located in the Citrus Park-Carrollwood area of North Tampa near Hospitals, Medical Centers, every imaginable type of shopping and dining and easy access to the Veterans Hwy South to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, sports arenas and Gulf Coast beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have any available units?
14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have?
Some of 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14124 DAMSELFLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

