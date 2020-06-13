Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

122 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1394 Grantham Dr.
1394 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
1394 Grantham Dr. Available 07/02/20 3/2 Townhouse Near University Parkway - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 baths, in the gated community of Bradford Manor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1097 Grantham Dr
1097 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2097 sqft
Brand new 3B 2.5B large townhome 4rent in Sarasota - Property Id: 289804 Brand-new end-unit townhome for rent in Bradford Manor, a gated community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1106 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Move in ready, 2 floor condo located in a gated community close to it all! This condo has carpet throughout, newer tile downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of North Sarasota
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
2072 29th Street
2072 29th Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8341 38th Street Circle East
8341 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
Nice and clean condo on the last 3. floor in the gated community with amenities as: heated swimming pool, tennis courts, 24 H fitness center and more. Close to the restaurants, malls and nice beaches. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204
2950 Viscaya Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204 in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3776 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3776 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. DUE TO COVID SHOWINGS CANNOT TAKE PLACE UNTIL CURRENT TENANT MOVES OUT. FIRST WEEK IN JULY SHOWINGS CAN BEGIN.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE
2304 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3005 CHIANTI COURT
3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5152 PEBBLE BEACH AVENUE
5152 Pebble Beach Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
564 sqft
Looking for your next rental home in a warm sunny place, come see this 2/2 with a carport and open floor plan in Tri-Par Estates. Bedrooms and bathrooms are split.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
968 N. Beneva
968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom.
Results within 5 miles of North Sarasota
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for North Sarasota, FL

With a range of stunning leisure activities and superb shopping on offer, and a year-round great climate, North Sarasota in the Sunshine State is all about high quality of life.

A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Sarasota, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Sarasota renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

