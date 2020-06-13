122 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL with balcony
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 39
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 50
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 97
1 of 38
With a range of stunning leisure activities and superb shopping on offer, and a year-round great climate, North Sarasota in the Sunshine State is all about high quality of life.
A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Sarasota renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.