2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Grantham Dr.
1162 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1269 sqft
Townhouse - (RLNE5854847)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1106 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Move in ready, 2 floor condo located in a gated community close to it all! This condo has carpet throughout, newer tile downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of North Sarasota
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
16 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307
8397 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1145 sqft
8397 38th St. Cir.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204
2950 Viscaya Place, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204 in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3417 Tallywood LN
3417 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
This home is in a 55+ community. MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1010 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1010 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1058 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath second floor condo in Gated Community at Villagio. Fabulous location across from the Ed Smiths Stadium. Amenities included gated entry, resort style clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and picnic area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1036 sqft
Available June 1st! Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
When location matters, Villagio is your answer. Close to Downtown Sarasota, Beaches, UTC, and I-75, this 1st Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo is clean and ready for you. Freshly painted and no carpet, all easy care tile flooring.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3005 CHIANTI COURT
3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1050 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1050 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor condominium Overlooking fabulous Lake. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The spare bedroom has two closets and is near the laundry area. Extra small utility room just inside the unit. Kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Coconut Bay Lane
2755 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1016; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1250.00; IMRID24107
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5152 PEBBLE BEACH AVENUE
5152 Pebble Beach Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
564 sqft
Looking for your next rental home in a warm sunny place, come see this 2/2 with a carport and open floor plan in Tri-Par Estates. Bedrooms and bathrooms are split.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3740 82 AVENUE E
3740 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1661 sqft
Enjoy resort style living close to downtown Sarasota, SRQ airport, UTC mall and the area’s beaches. This newer, end-unit, light and bright town home looks out onto a peaceful central lake. To the side you will find a majestic oak tree preserve area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
968 N. Beneva
968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8303 ENCLAVE WAY
8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1402 sqft
2-year-old ground floor end unit 2-bedroom 2-bath with den condo located in Soleil of Sarasota with great water view!!! Close to all the action! Gated/Community Pool/Fitness room.
Results within 5 miles of North Sarasota
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
27 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1248 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
