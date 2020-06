Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This seasonal rental is a 2nd Floor two-story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo in the gated community of the Estuary. One of the bedrooms is upstairs with loft & full bath. Beautiful wide water St Lucie River views & canal views with gorgeous sunsets from almost every room. Porch has been enclosed for additional living space. Roll-down hurricane shutters. This is located on a corner right beside the private pool. 3 month minimum for a rental. Available to rent off season May 1 through November 30, 3 month minimum, for $2500 per month.