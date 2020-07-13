/
pet friendly apartments
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
2340 NW Sunset Blvd
2340 Northwest Sunset Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
BEAU RIVAGE - Location, Location, Location! This adorable 2/1 home in Jensen Beach has been completely painted inside and outside, new cabinets and granite counters, rejuvinized terrazzo floors, and much more! Won't last long at $1450.
Results within 5 miles of North River Shores
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour. Click Here to View our Virtual Tour Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto.
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
2106 NE Ocapi Ct
2106 Northeast Ocapi Court, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2282 sqft
One small Dog under 25 lbs, non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250.00 Annual Rental $2550.
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
43 MEAD Place
43 Southeast Mead Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
NICE 2/1.5 HALF DUPLEX WITH BIG FAMILY RM AND A SCREENED PORCH PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY RM IN FISHERMAN COVE....RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE.
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.
1124 SE 14th Street
1124 Southeast 14th Street, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1434 sqft
Terrific opportunity to rent a single family home in desirable Stuart. True three bedroom home is super clean and attractive. Plenty of room for trucks, kids and toys. Easy to show. Owner will consider allowing a pet on a case by case basis.
1311 SE Remington Court
1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1077 sqft
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
