All apartments in North Redington Beach
Find more places like 17400 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Redington Beach, FL
/
17400 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

17400 GULF BOULEVARD

17400 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 542-6693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Redington Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17400 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E5 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind. PLUS THIS UNIT INCLUDES A 170 SQ FT BONUS ROOM WITH SPECTACULAR GULF VIEWS! The perfect spot to relax & embrace the cool ocean breezes. Gorgeous marble floors line the entry way into this spacious, renovated, 5th floor condo. You'll find beautiful ENGINEERED WOOD & tile floors, and an intricately designed kitchen featuring SOLID WOOD cabinets, highly durable CORIAN counter tops, a stone back-splash & tons of cabinet space. Enjoy even more panoramic views from the spacious living room, showcasing the picture perfect Gulf of Mexico. The MASTER SUITE features a large WALK-IN closet, NW views, covered parking close to the front entry, Amenities include a HEATED POOL with a large deck and a private community area for lounging by the beach, space available inside to reserve for a gathering, Located minutes to fabulous dining, including Salt Rock Grill, Sweet Sage Cafe, Conch Republic & so much more! This unit is available for a 3 to 6 month rental 2020. Recently purchased owner has purchased all new furniture an full stocked condo. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. You will not be disappointed to stay in this BEAUTIFUL turn key condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17400 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17400 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17400 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17400 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17400 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Redington Beach.
Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17400 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Redington Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Redington Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Redington Beach Apartments with GymNorth Redington Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Redington Beach Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity