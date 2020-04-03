17400 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind. PLUS THIS UNIT INCLUDES A 170 SQ FT BONUS ROOM WITH SPECTACULAR GULF VIEWS! The perfect spot to relax & embrace the cool ocean breezes. Gorgeous marble floors line the entry way into this spacious, renovated, 5th floor condo. You'll find beautiful ENGINEERED WOOD & tile floors, and an intricately designed kitchen featuring SOLID WOOD cabinets, highly durable CORIAN counter tops, a stone back-splash & tons of cabinet space. Enjoy even more panoramic views from the spacious living room, showcasing the picture perfect Gulf of Mexico. The MASTER SUITE features a large WALK-IN closet, NW views, covered parking close to the front entry, Amenities include a HEATED POOL with a large deck and a private community area for lounging by the beach, space available inside to reserve for a gathering, Located minutes to fabulous dining, including Salt Rock Grill, Sweet Sage Cafe, Conch Republic & so much more! This unit is available for a 3 to 6 month rental 2020. Recently purchased owner has purchased all new furniture an full stocked condo. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. You will not be disappointed to stay in this BEAUTIFUL turn key condo.