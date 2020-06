Amenities

Beatifull 1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home - 85 Blaw St, Beautiful 1 Bedroom Mobile Home in North Fort Myers, FL - Great small home in a friendly community. With 1 bed/1 bath, an updated kitchen and nice living space, this house is ready for you and your guests. The community has lots of activities, a dog park, clubhouse, and a heated pool and tiki hut.



We interested in 1-year leases.



The house is inside sunseekers mobile home park.



Rent Small, live Big!



(RLNE5803555)