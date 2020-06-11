All apartments in North Fort Myers
15475 Admiralty CIR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:18 PM

15475 Admiralty CIR

15475 Admiralty Circle · (239) 693-7263
Location

15475 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open. n plan dining with grand entrance, A stand alone single property in a development ,it is the only single detached dwelling. House is tastefully furnished with pool bath and 3 other baths. The master is spacious with large sliding doors opening to the jacuzzi ad gorgeous rive views,F fishing pier and pool close by. Almost in a rural setting this property is 10 minutes from I75, 5 mins from Bayshore and shopping at new Publix. 20 minutes from downtown shopping and revitalized River and entertainment district.25minutes to South West Florida International Airport. This is your sumptuous Long term rental ,holiday destination or a place to come at a retired or transient stage in your life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15475 Admiralty CIR have any available units?
15475 Admiralty CIR has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15475 Admiralty CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15475 Admiralty CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15475 Admiralty CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15475 Admiralty CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 15475 Admiralty CIR offer parking?
No, 15475 Admiralty CIR does not offer parking.
Does 15475 Admiralty CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15475 Admiralty CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15475 Admiralty CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15475 Admiralty CIR has a pool.
Does 15475 Admiralty CIR have accessible units?
No, 15475 Admiralty CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15475 Admiralty CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15475 Admiralty CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15475 Admiralty CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15475 Admiralty CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
