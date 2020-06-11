15475 Admiralty CIR

Amenities

For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open. n plan dining with grand entrance, A stand alone single property in a development ,it is the only single detached dwelling. House is tastefully furnished with pool bath and 3 other baths. The master is spacious with large sliding doors opening to the jacuzzi ad gorgeous rive views,F fishing pier and pool close by. Almost in a rural setting this property is 10 minutes from I75, 5 mins from Bayshore and shopping at new Publix. 20 minutes from downtown shopping and revitalized River and entertainment district.25minutes to South West Florida International Airport. This is your sumptuous Long term rental ,holiday destination or a place to come at a retired or transient stage in your life.