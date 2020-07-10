All apartments in Nocatee
Nocatee, FL
87 MAGNOLIA CREEK
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

87 MAGNOLIA CREEK

87 Magnolia Creek Walk · No Longer Available
Location

87 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
FULLY FURNISHED! Move in Ready. Live here while you are waiting for your home to be built. Children can be settled before school year starts. Beautiful Nocatee 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with amenities galore. Large bedrooms each with walk in closets. Ceramic tile in kitchen & living areas. New carpeting elsewhere. 2 master bedrooms (1 down). Granite in kitchen, powder rm & master bath. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, gas cooktop, lg.breakfast bar. Large bonus/ family room upstairs,2 bedrooms w/ jack and jill bath,2nd master bedrm w/ own bath. Laundry downstairs. Spacious screened lanai with bi-fold sliding doors, exterior pavers, overlooking green space and park area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have any available units?
87 MAGNOLIA CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have?
Some of 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
87 MAGNOLIA CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK offers parking.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK has a pool.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have accessible units?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA CREEK does not have units with air conditioning.

