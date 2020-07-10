87 MAGNOLIA CREEK

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED! Move in Ready. Live here while you are waiting for your home to be built. Children can be settled before school year starts. Beautiful Nocatee 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with amenities galore. Large bedrooms each with walk in closets. Ceramic tile in kitchen & living areas. New carpeting elsewhere. 2 master bedrooms (1 down). Granite in kitchen, powder rm & master bath. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, gas cooktop, lg.breakfast bar. Large bonus/ family room upstairs,2 bedrooms w/ jack and jill bath,2nd master bedrm w/ own bath. Laundry downstairs. Spacious screened lanai with bi-fold sliding doors, exterior pavers, overlooking green space and park area.