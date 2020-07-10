87 MAGNOLIA CREEK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool sauna

FULLY FURNISHED! Move in Ready. Live here while you are waiting for your home to be built. Children can be settled before school year starts. Beautiful Nocatee 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with amenities galore. Large bedrooms each with walk in closets. Ceramic tile in kitchen & living areas. New carpeting elsewhere. 2 master bedrooms (1 down). Granite in kitchen, powder rm & master bath. Stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, gas cooktop, lg.breakfast bar. Large bonus/ family room upstairs,2 bedrooms w/ jack and jill bath,2nd master bedrm w/ own bath. Laundry downstairs. Spacious screened lanai with bi-fold sliding doors, exterior pavers, overlooking green space and park area.