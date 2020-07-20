740 Rembrandt Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home available in Ponte Vedra - $1895 - This Beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Great living space with large living, dining, kitchen and family rooms. Large deck, perfect for entertaining, overlooking the preserve. All rooms downstairs are tiled, all bedrooms are located upstairs and have carpet.



Pets welcome but limited to 40lbs or less and require owner approval.

Tenant to maintain the lawn.



$50/ adult application

$250 non refundable pet fee.

$125 one time lease processing fee.

$1895 security deposit.



