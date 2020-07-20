All apartments in Nocatee
740 Rembrandt Ave

740 Rembrandt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

740 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home available in Ponte Vedra - $1895 - This Beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Great living space with large living, dining, kitchen and family rooms. Large deck, perfect for entertaining, overlooking the preserve. All rooms downstairs are tiled, all bedrooms are located upstairs and have carpet.

Pets welcome but limited to 40lbs or less and require owner approval.
Tenant to maintain the lawn.

$50/ adult application
$250 non refundable pet fee.
$125 one time lease processing fee.
$1895 security deposit.

(RLNE2122032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Rembrandt Ave have any available units?
740 Rembrandt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
Is 740 Rembrandt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 Rembrandt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Rembrandt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Rembrandt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 740 Rembrandt Ave offer parking?
No, 740 Rembrandt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 740 Rembrandt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Rembrandt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Rembrandt Ave have a pool?
No, 740 Rembrandt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 740 Rembrandt Ave have accessible units?
No, 740 Rembrandt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Rembrandt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Rembrandt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Rembrandt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Rembrandt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
