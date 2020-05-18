All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

74 PINDO PALM DR

74 Pindo Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

74 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 PINDO PALM DR have any available units?
74 PINDO PALM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
Is 74 PINDO PALM DR currently offering any rent specials?
74 PINDO PALM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 PINDO PALM DR pet-friendly?
No, 74 PINDO PALM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 74 PINDO PALM DR offer parking?
Yes, 74 PINDO PALM DR offers parking.
Does 74 PINDO PALM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 PINDO PALM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 PINDO PALM DR have a pool?
No, 74 PINDO PALM DR does not have a pool.
Does 74 PINDO PALM DR have accessible units?
No, 74 PINDO PALM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 74 PINDO PALM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 PINDO PALM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 PINDO PALM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 PINDO PALM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
