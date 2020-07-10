669 COCONUT PALM PKWY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly community garden dog park gym parking pool garage

The Townhomes at Nocatee, St. Johns County. Brand new townhome built by Dream Finders available for rent at Nocatee, Ponte Vendra. Elegant interior features, bold exteriors, luxurious baths, Gourmet kitchen with granite Countertops, gas cooktop, microwave, Wall Oven, Pantry and Refrigerator, Tiled Floors on Living and dining area, Carpet on bed rooms, Screened lanai, all of them in same floor. Energy efficient home with 2 car garage. Area around 1400 SQ Ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage in 1 floor.Enjoy all the Nocatee amenities like splash park, Community Park, Dog Parks, fitness facility, Zip Line, biking, hiking and walking trails, community gardens, as well community sports, pocket parks and continues events & activities. See nocatee amenities