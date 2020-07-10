All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

669 COCONUT PALM PKWY

669 Coconut Palm Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

669 Coconut Palm Parkway, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Townhomes at Nocatee, St. Johns County. Brand new townhome built by Dream Finders available for rent at Nocatee, Ponte Vendra. Elegant interior features, bold exteriors, luxurious baths, Gourmet kitchen with granite Countertops, gas cooktop, microwave, Wall Oven, Pantry and Refrigerator, Tiled Floors on Living and dining area, Carpet on bed rooms, Screened lanai, all of them in same floor. Energy efficient home with 2 car garage. Area around 1400 SQ Ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage in 1 floor.Enjoy all the Nocatee amenities like splash park, Community Park, Dog Parks, fitness facility, Zip Line, biking, hiking and walking trails, community gardens, as well community sports, pocket parks and continues events & activities. See nocatee amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have any available units?
669 COCONUT PALM PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have?
Some of 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
669 COCONUT PALM PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY is pet friendly.
Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY offers parking.
Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY has a pool.
Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have accessible units?
No, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 669 COCONUT PALM PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.

