572 Howland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful home sits on a man made lake. In addition, the home is in renown known Nocatee Community with extravagant amenities such as water parks, town center, central fitness center, etc. The home is also zone for A rated schools. The elementary school Valley Ridge Academy A rated school. In addition, zoned for A rated Niece High School as well. 2 car garage. Master Bedroom oversees man made lake. Home has an additional room in addition to the 3rd which could be used for a bedroom or office (closet space limited). Home has an extended screened in area on the back of the home viewing the lake. Non-Furnished.



Great Neighborhood for families to experience Nocatee and see if they would want to find a permanent residence in the community. The exclusive Nocatee Experience! Greenleaf Village at Nocatee. Community is also Golf Cart Friendly. May do 8 month minimum lease if needed. No less. Internet and Utilities no included in price listed.



Within 20 minute WALK of best High School and Elementary schools in Saint Johns County. Within a 15minute drive and zoned for best Middle School in Saint Johns Alice B. Landrum Middle School. Within 10 minutes WALK of the Learning Experience for younger children. Known for advancing children at a young age.



First Month Rent due at date of signing lease $2550, then Last month and Security, $5100, due before move in date. Total before move in $7650. $2550 deposit will be returned within 30 days of end of Lease. Normally withing 72hrs. Willing to do longer than 1 year leases as well. Will accept pets under certain conditions. If would like furnished this can be an option for different terms as well.



The Learning Experience

