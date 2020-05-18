All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 572 Howland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
572 Howland Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM

572 Howland Drive

572 Howland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

572 Howland Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful home sits on a man made lake. In addition, the home is in renown known Nocatee Community with extravagant amenities such as water parks, town center, central fitness center, etc. The home is also zone for A rated schools. The elementary school Valley Ridge Academy A rated school. In addition, zoned for A rated Niece High School as well. 2 car garage. Master Bedroom oversees man made lake. Home has an additional room in addition to the 3rd which could be used for a bedroom or office (closet space limited). Home has an extended screened in area on the back of the home viewing the lake. Non-Furnished.

Great Neighborhood for families to experience Nocatee and see if they would want to find a permanent residence in the community. The exclusive Nocatee Experience! Greenleaf Village at Nocatee. Community is also Golf Cart Friendly. May do 8 month minimum lease if needed. No less. Internet and Utilities no included in price listed.

Within 20 minute WALK of best High School and Elementary schools in Saint Johns County. Within a 15minute drive and zoned for best Middle School in Saint Johns Alice B. Landrum Middle School. Within 10 minutes WALK of the Learning Experience for younger children. Known for advancing children at a young age.

First Month Rent due at date of signing lease $2550, then Last month and Security, $5100, due before move in date. Total before move in $7650. $2550 deposit will be returned within 30 days of end of Lease. Normally withing 72hrs. Willing to do longer than 1 year leases as well. Will accept pets under certain conditions. If would like furnished this can be an option for different terms as well.

The Learning Experience
https://www.thelearningexperience.com/preschoolsuccess?utm_source=Yelp&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=Sponsored+Business+Listings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Howland Drive have any available units?
572 Howland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 572 Howland Drive have?
Some of 572 Howland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Howland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
572 Howland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Howland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Howland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 572 Howland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 572 Howland Drive offers parking.
Does 572 Howland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 Howland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Howland Drive have a pool?
No, 572 Howland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 572 Howland Drive have accessible units?
No, 572 Howland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Howland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 Howland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Howland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 572 Howland Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville