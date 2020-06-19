56 FAWN GULLY LN

Amenities
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai. This unit is on the 2nd flr w/a beautiful custom kitchen w/wine chiller, granite counters, ss appliances & custom tile back splash. Add'l features are custom cabinets and desk area in den, ceiling fans, cathedral ceilings, water softener, single car garage & outstanding views of the Central Park ponds, fountains and Garden Center! Tenants enjoy all Del Webb privledges at the Anastasia Club & Nocatee Splash Park. Located only minutes from PV Beach shopping, restaurants & ''toes in the ocean'' ! Pets approved on a case by case basis. Small dogs only. NO CATS. NO SMOKING UNIT.