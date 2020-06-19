All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

56 FAWN GULLY LN

56 Fawn Gully Lane · (904) 687-6140
Location

56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai. This unit is on the 2nd flr w/a beautiful custom kitchen w/wine chiller, granite counters, ss appliances & custom tile back splash. Add'l features are custom cabinets and desk area in den, ceiling fans, cathedral ceilings, water softener, single car garage & outstanding views of the Central Park ponds, fountains and Garden Center! Tenants enjoy all Del Webb privledges at the Anastasia Club & Nocatee Splash Park. Located only minutes from PV Beach shopping, restaurants & ''toes in the ocean'' ! Pets approved on a case by case basis. Small dogs only. NO CATS. NO SMOKING UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have any available units?
56 FAWN GULLY LN has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have?
Some of 56 FAWN GULLY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 FAWN GULLY LN currently offering any rent specials?
56 FAWN GULLY LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 FAWN GULLY LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 FAWN GULLY LN is pet friendly.
Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN offer parking?
Yes, 56 FAWN GULLY LN does offer parking.
Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 FAWN GULLY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have a pool?
No, 56 FAWN GULLY LN does not have a pool.
Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have accessible units?
No, 56 FAWN GULLY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 FAWN GULLY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 FAWN GULLY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 FAWN GULLY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
