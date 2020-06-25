All apartments in Nocatee
559 Majestic Eagle Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

559 Majestic Eagle Dr

559 Majestic Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

559 Majestic Eagle Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Owner looking for a 2 year lease. Gorgeous home with 4BR/3BA & Flex Room in the Preserve of Willowcove! Desirable 3-way split floor plan w/3-car garage. Pocket Sliders open to Lanai. Kitchen boasts Silestone counters, stainless appliances, wall oven & micro, pull out shelving, drawers, under-cabinet lighting, island gas cook-top. Master BR w/bay window & master bath includes separate his/her sink areas, garden tub, spa-like shower with multiple spray heads. Huge screened lanai with pavers includes cable/elec for TV, summer kitchen with travertine, granite, grill, refrig, & sink. Natural Gas Community. Lawn service included in rent. Application fee is $60 per person 18 or older. Processing fee of $100 at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have any available units?
559 Majestic Eagle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have?
Some of 559 Majestic Eagle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 Majestic Eagle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
559 Majestic Eagle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Majestic Eagle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr offers parking.
Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr has a pool.
Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have accessible units?
No, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 559 Majestic Eagle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 559 Majestic Eagle Dr has units with air conditioning.
