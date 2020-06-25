559 Majestic Eagle Dr

Amenities
Owner looking for a 2 year lease. Gorgeous home with 4BR/3BA & Flex Room in the Preserve of Willowcove! Desirable 3-way split floor plan w/3-car garage. Pocket Sliders open to Lanai. Kitchen boasts Silestone counters, stainless appliances, wall oven & micro, pull out shelving, drawers, under-cabinet lighting, island gas cook-top. Master BR w/bay window & master bath includes separate his/her sink areas, garden tub, spa-like shower with multiple spray heads. Huge screened lanai with pavers includes cable/elec for TV, summer kitchen with travertine, granite, grill, refrig, & sink. Natural Gas Community. Lawn service included in rent. Application fee is $60 per person 18 or older. Processing fee of $100 at lease signing.