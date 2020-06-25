559 Majestic Eagle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Owner looking for a 2 year lease. Gorgeous home with 4BR/3BA & Flex Room in the Preserve of Willowcove! Desirable 3-way split floor plan w/3-car garage. Pocket Sliders open to Lanai. Kitchen boasts Silestone counters, stainless appliances, wall oven & micro, pull out shelving, drawers, under-cabinet lighting, island gas cook-top. Master BR w/bay window & master bath includes separate his/her sink areas, garden tub, spa-like shower with multiple spray heads. Huge screened lanai with pavers includes cable/elec for TV, summer kitchen with travertine, granite, grill, refrig, & sink. Natural Gas Community. Lawn service included in rent. Application fee is $60 per person 18 or older. Processing fee of $100 at lease signing.