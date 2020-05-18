All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

55 Pienza Ave

55 Pienza Avenue · (904) 204-1266
Location

55 Pienza Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 55 Pienza Ave · Avail. Jul 20

$2,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
55 Pienza Ave Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home available for rent in Nocatee!! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020**

Beautiful home for rent in Sienna at Town Center in Nocatee! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space and a two car garage. As a resident enjoy access to all of the Nocatee Amenities. Just minutes from Splash Park, Publix, Dining and Shopping and St Johns County Schools. This home has beautiful tile floorings, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, mocha cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a double oven! The master bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower and garden tub! There is a nice screened in patio off the back of this home as well. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

This home is a must see!!

Please call for information on pet policy.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2907053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Pienza Ave have any available units?
55 Pienza Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Pienza Ave have?
Some of 55 Pienza Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Pienza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
55 Pienza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Pienza Ave pet-friendly?
No, 55 Pienza Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 55 Pienza Ave offer parking?
Yes, 55 Pienza Ave offers parking.
Does 55 Pienza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Pienza Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Pienza Ave have a pool?
No, 55 Pienza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 55 Pienza Ave have accessible units?
No, 55 Pienza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Pienza Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Pienza Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Pienza Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Pienza Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
