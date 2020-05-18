Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

55 Pienza Ave Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home available for rent in Nocatee!! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020**



Beautiful home for rent in Sienna at Town Center in Nocatee! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space and a two car garage. As a resident enjoy access to all of the Nocatee Amenities. Just minutes from Splash Park, Publix, Dining and Shopping and St Johns County Schools. This home has beautiful tile floorings, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, mocha cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a double oven! The master bathroom has a beautiful walk-in shower and garden tub! There is a nice screened in patio off the back of this home as well. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



This home is a must see!!



Please call for information on pet policy.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2907053)