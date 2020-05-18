All apartments in Nocatee
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
448 W Silverthorn Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

448 W Silverthorn Lane

448 West Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

448 West Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
448 W Silverthorn Lane Available 07/01/19 Beautiful home available now in Walden Chase! - **AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2019**

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Walden Chase! If you are looking for space and a great home to entertain in, look no further! This spacious home boasts over 3,400 sq. ft. of living space! This home has a nice outdoor kitchen, fenced in yard and back room addition. Open concept kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, brick accent wall and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Downstairs has one bedroom as well as a half bath for guests. The master bedroom is upstairs features tray ceilings. Master bathroom has been newly renovated from floor to ceiling. It has a large walk-in tiled shower, new vanity with dual sinks. Washer/dryer connections. This is a must see.
**Coy pond has been removed.**

Please call to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4525285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

