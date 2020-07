Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

A rare opportunity to live in the heart of Nocatee's newer town home developments. Enjoy the private preserve views from your screened lanai. 3 bedroom 2 and half baths, tile floors throughout the first floor, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, and gas cook top. All bedrooms on the second floor, large master bath with walk in shower. This one won't last long. Top rated St. Johns schools, membership to water park included. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.