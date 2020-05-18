203 Aspen Leaf Drive

Amenities

IMMACULATE, Wonderfully kept 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in the highly desirable NOCATEE community! This home has phenomenal curb appeal with a Pavered Driveway and Front Porch area to catch the beautiful Florida sunrises and sunsets! Some of the many highlights of this home include: Spacious granite kitchen, living room and dining area with hardwood throughout for optimal entertaining! Sizeable 2 Car Garage with Large Laundry Room Area, Gated Backyard with a Screened and Pavered Back Patio and Outdoor Entertaining Area. In addition to the popular Nocatee Towncenter Shopping, Restaurants and Resort Style Amenities; the Cypress Trail subdivision features a shallow-entry pool, sports playfield, covered pavilion and more. Lawn care included for this home is available immediately. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis.