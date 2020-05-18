All apartments in Nocatee
203 Aspen Leaf Drive

203 Aspen Leaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

203 Aspen Leaf Dr, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IMMACULATE, Wonderfully kept 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in the highly desirable NOCATEE community! This home has phenomenal curb appeal with a Pavered Driveway and Front Porch area to catch the beautiful Florida sunrises and sunsets! Some of the many highlights of this home include: Spacious granite kitchen, living room and dining area with hardwood throughout for optimal entertaining! Sizeable 2 Car Garage with Large Laundry Room Area, Gated Backyard with a Screened and Pavered Back Patio and Outdoor Entertaining Area. In addition to the popular Nocatee Towncenter Shopping, Restaurants and Resort Style Amenities; the Cypress Trail subdivision features a shallow-entry pool, sports playfield, covered pavilion and more. Lawn care included for this home is available immediately. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have any available units?
203 Aspen Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have?
Some of 203 Aspen Leaf Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Aspen Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Aspen Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Aspen Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Aspen Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Aspen Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
