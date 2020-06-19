All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 191 Glenwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
191 Glenwood Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

191 Glenwood Street

191 Glenwood Street · (904) 425-7253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

191 Glenwood Street, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 191 Glenwood Street · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in desired Green Leaf community! - Immaculate home in Green Leaf at Nocatee. The home features a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a walk in pantry. There is luxurious tile and carpet throughout the home. The home also features a large family room, formal dining room as well as a breakfast area. The second floor has a large bonus room, laundry room, master suite with walk-in closet, and large master bath that feels like a spa. Walking distance to neighborhood park and Valley Ridge Academy. All of this in a neighborhood that features world class amenities. Call or text (904) 425-7253 for more details or to schedule a showing. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE CONFIRMED PRIOR TO SHOWING!

(RLNE2031513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Glenwood Street have any available units?
191 Glenwood Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Glenwood Street have?
Some of 191 Glenwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Glenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Glenwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Glenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 Glenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 191 Glenwood Street offer parking?
No, 191 Glenwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 Glenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Glenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Glenwood Street have a pool?
No, 191 Glenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Glenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Glenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Glenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Glenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Glenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Glenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 191 Glenwood Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity