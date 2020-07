175 BEAR ISLAND TRL

Amenities

ENJOY THE NOCATEE LIFESTYLE IN THIS SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TWENTY MILE VILLAGE. HOME IS TUCKED BACK IN QUIET DEAD END STREET FACING UNDISTURBED PRESERVE. IT FEATURES 2 STORY ENTRY HALLWAY, ELEGANT SPIRAL STAIRWAY LEADING TO UPSTAIRS LOFT & GALLERY. OPEN KITCHEN W KITCHEN ISLAND, GAS COOK TOP & BUTLER PANTRY. SPACIOUS OWNERS SUITE WITH WALK IN SHOWER, GARDEN TUBAND 2 HUGE CLOSETS. ONE ADDITIONAL SUITE AND OFFICE LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT AND 2 BR AND 2 FULL BATH ARE UPSTAIRS. LARGE COVERED & SCREENED PATIO WITH WELL EQUIPPED SUMMER KITCHEN IS A GREAT SPOT FOR ENTERTAINING . HOME HAS TANK-LESS WATER HEATER, WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM. BOUNTIFUL AMENITIES INCLUDE NEIGHBORHOOD POOL, PARK AND PLAYGROUND, ALSO SHORT DISTANCE TO SPLASH & SPRAY PARK, DINING AND SHOPPING.