172 MYRTLE BROOK

172 Myrtle Brook Bend · No Longer Available
Location

172 Myrtle Brook Bend, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Your Nocatee home search ends here! 4 bed/4 bath + office + oversized bonus room! Located in desirable Willowcove at Nocatee and lawncare included! Enjoy entertaining in this open floor plan with the chef's kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops large island/breakfast bar, and gas stove! Kitchen overlooks the living room and formal dining room. Living room opens up to the large screened in porch. All bedrooms/bathrooms, office and laundry located on the first level. Oversized upstairs room can be used as a multi-functioning space - playroom, guest space, or second office. Upstairs also offers full bath and large walk in closet. Conveniently located near the splash park and world-class amenities. $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Non smokers only. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have any available units?
172 MYRTLE BROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have?
Some of 172 MYRTLE BROOK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 MYRTLE BROOK currently offering any rent specials?
172 MYRTLE BROOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 MYRTLE BROOK pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 MYRTLE BROOK is pet friendly.
Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK offer parking?
Yes, 172 MYRTLE BROOK offers parking.
Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 MYRTLE BROOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have a pool?
Yes, 172 MYRTLE BROOK has a pool.
Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have accessible units?
No, 172 MYRTLE BROOK does not have accessible units.
Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 MYRTLE BROOK has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 MYRTLE BROOK have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 MYRTLE BROOK does not have units with air conditioning.

