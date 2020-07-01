172 MYRTLE BROOK

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Your Nocatee home search ends here! 4 bed/4 bath + office + oversized bonus room! Located in desirable Willowcove at Nocatee and lawncare included! Enjoy entertaining in this open floor plan with the chef's kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops large island/breakfast bar, and gas stove! Kitchen overlooks the living room and formal dining room. Living room opens up to the large screened in porch. All bedrooms/bathrooms, office and laundry located on the first level. Oversized upstairs room can be used as a multi-functioning space - playroom, guest space, or second office. Upstairs also offers full bath and large walk in closet. Conveniently located near the splash park and world-class amenities. $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Non smokers only. Available now!