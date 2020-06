Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool internet access

St Johns Co, Gated Community- with Elevator, private community Pool and Community Clubhouse.Top 4th floor, Penthouse Views, Walking distance to Nocatee Town Center and Splash Park, all Nocatee amenities are included in HOA fee which is included in monthly rental fee. ALSO Water/Sewer included in monthly rent fee.NO Smoking, No Pets. $2,000 monthly rent, 1 year leaseTenant responsible for: Electric, Cable & Wi-Fi.