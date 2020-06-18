All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

7309 Ashmore Drive

7309 Ashmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Woodridge Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll loving living in this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Port Richey! The entryway welcomes you into the spacious Living Room, which boasts the gorgeous flooring and high ceilings you’ll find throughout the home. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, lots of counter space, and white satin cabinets. Seamlessly connected to the kitchen is the Dining Room, which features French doors that introduces plenty of natural light into the home and provide access to the fenced-in backyard, patio, and your own private swimming pool! The bedrooms all feature plush carpeting, ceiling fans, and great closet space.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Ashmore Drive have any available units?
7309 Ashmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Ashmore Drive have?
Some of 7309 Ashmore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Ashmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Ashmore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Ashmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 Ashmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7309 Ashmore Drive offer parking?
No, 7309 Ashmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7309 Ashmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Ashmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Ashmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7309 Ashmore Drive has a pool.
Does 7309 Ashmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Ashmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Ashmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Ashmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
