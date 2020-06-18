7309 Ashmore Drive

Amenities

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll loving living in this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Port Richey! The entryway welcomes you into the spacious Living Room, which boasts the gorgeous flooring and high ceilings you’ll find throughout the home. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, lots of counter space, and white satin cabinets. Seamlessly connected to the kitchen is the Dining Room, which features French doors that introduces plenty of natural light into the home and provide access to the fenced-in backyard, patio, and your own private swimming pool! The bedrooms all feature plush carpeting, ceiling fans, and great closet space.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

