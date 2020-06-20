6925 Julia Ct 6925

Amenities
UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867
Call us today to lock in your 2 bedroom villa at Julia Court
W/D connections! All tile flooring, unit 6925 is ready NOW
CALL TODAY 727-300-9881
The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.
Home includes:
-2 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
