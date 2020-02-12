All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1

6436 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6436 Pennsylvania Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 SPACIOUS APARTMENT NEAR SHOPPING - Property Id: 263199

Beautiful property located within walking distance to the Recreation and Aquatic Center, downtown New Port Richey park and river.
Updated apartment with stainless appliances.
Quiet complex.
TEXT ME OR CALL: 727-204-9254
ALSO VERY IMPORTANT TO TELL ME ABOUT YOUR FAMILY, INCOME$, WHERE YOU WORK AND FOR HOW LONG
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263199
Property Id 263199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 have any available units?
6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 have?
Some of 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 offer parking?
No, 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 have a pool?
No, 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 have accessible units?
No, 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

