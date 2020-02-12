6436 PENNSYLVANIA AVE 1

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 SPACIOUS APARTMENT NEAR SHOPPING - Property Id: 263199



Beautiful property located within walking distance to the Recreation and Aquatic Center, downtown New Port Richey park and river.

Updated apartment with stainless appliances.

Quiet complex.

TEXT ME OR CALL: 727-204-9254

ALSO VERY IMPORTANT TO TELL ME ABOUT YOUR FAMILY, INCOME$, WHERE YOU WORK AND FOR HOW LONG

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263199

No Pets Allowed



