6325 Missouri Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey -

Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem.

Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.

*Single Family Home, Residential 3/2/2 Unfurnish

*Within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey!

* Enjoy all that New Port Richey has to offer with the Shops, restaurants and strolling on the river walk!!

*Convenient to Morton Hospital 0.9 miles (, Sims Park 1.0 mile, Aquatic Park 0.5 mile, shopping and schools.

* Huge Corner Lot 0.37 acres, Home has 1,447 sqft. Living space

* New Roof, New gutters, Newer AC.

*Screened in lanai

*Split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the City of Port Richey with beautiful new tile floors throughout. The home has been freshly painted inside and out.

*The location downtown has the home on a huge lot that fronts Missouri with the rear of the lot on Main St.

o A/C: Central

o Parking Spaces: 2 Attached Garage with brand new garage door plus drive way

o 1 Unit

o 3 Bedrooms

o 2 Bathrooms

o Built In 1967

o Heating: Forced air unit

o Exterior Walls: Stucco

o 1 Building

o County: Pasco

o CITY OF NEW PORT RICHEY



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3370762)