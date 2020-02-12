All apartments in New Port Richey
6325 Missouri Ave
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:57 AM

6325 Missouri Ave

6325 Missouri Avenue · (727) 776-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6325 Missouri Ave · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1447 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey -
Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem.
Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.
*Single Family Home, Residential 3/2/2 Unfurnish
*Within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey!
* Enjoy all that New Port Richey has to offer with the Shops, restaurants and strolling on the river walk!!
*Convenient to Morton Hospital 0.9 miles (, Sims Park 1.0 mile, Aquatic Park 0.5 mile, shopping and schools.
* Huge Corner Lot 0.37 acres, Home has 1,447 sqft. Living space
* New Roof, New gutters, Newer AC.
*Screened in lanai
*Split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the City of Port Richey with beautiful new tile floors throughout. The home has been freshly painted inside and out.
*The location downtown has the home on a huge lot that fronts Missouri with the rear of the lot on Main St.
o A/C: Central
o Parking Spaces: 2 Attached Garage with brand new garage door plus drive way
o 1 Unit
o 3 Bedrooms
o 2 Bathrooms
o Built In 1967
o Heating: Forced air unit
o Exterior Walls: Stucco
o 1 Building
o County: Pasco
o CITY OF NEW PORT RICHEY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3370762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

