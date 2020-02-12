6325 Missouri Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey -
Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem.
Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.
*Single Family Home, Residential 3/2/2 Unfurnish
*Within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey!
* Enjoy all that New Port Richey has to offer with the Shops, restaurants and strolling on the river walk!!
*Convenient to Morton Hospital 0.9 miles (, Sims Park 1.0 mile, Aquatic Park 0.5 mile, shopping and schools.
* Huge Corner Lot 0.37 acres, Home has 1,447 sqft. Living space
* New Roof, New gutters, Newer AC.
*Screened in lanai
*Split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the City of Port Richey with beautiful new tile floors throughout. The home has been freshly painted inside and out.
*The location downtown has the home on a huge lot that fronts Missouri with the rear of the lot on Main St.
o A/C: Central
o Parking Spaces: 2 Attached Garage with brand new garage door plus drive way
o 1 Unit
o 3 Bedrooms
o 2 Bathrooms
o Built In 1967
o Heating: Forced air unit
o Exterior Walls: Stucco
o 1 Building
o County: Pasco
o CITY OF NEW PORT RICHEY
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3370762)