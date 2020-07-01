All apartments in New Port Richey
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5716 Kenwood Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

5716 Kenwood Avenue

5716 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Kenwood Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Efficiency, new paint inside, new vinyl plank water proof flooring and new kitchen appliances. Close to Millers Bayou, enjoy a Florida evening on the front porch.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
5716 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 5716 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5716 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5716 Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5716 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5716 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5716 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

