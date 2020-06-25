Amenities
5352 Poinsettia Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34652 2 beds 1 bath 937 sqft - This house is 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and 1 car garage located in New Port Richey. This home was built 1971. House features wood & tile in all the main areas of the house, Carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced in backyard.
Rental Requirements:
> $75 application fee per adult, credit, rental and income included.
> Required household gross income needs to be 3 x the rent amount
> Deposit is first, last and security
> $100 lease fee
> $300 non-refundable deposit per pet if applicable.
> Rental insurance is also a requirement for all homes.
> Good rental history, no recent evictions.
> Good work history and verifiable income.
ALL FUNDS TO BE RECEIVED ARE TO BE ON CERTIFIED BANK CHECKS OR MONEY ORDER
(RLNE4601077)