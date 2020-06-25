Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5352 Poinsettia Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34652 2 beds 1 bath 937 sqft - This house is 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom and 1 car garage located in New Port Richey. This home was built 1971. House features wood & tile in all the main areas of the house, Carpet in the bedrooms. Fenced in backyard.



Rental Requirements:

> $75 application fee per adult, credit, rental and income included.

> Required household gross income needs to be 3 x the rent amount

> Deposit is first, last and security

> $100 lease fee

> $300 non-refundable deposit per pet if applicable.

> Rental insurance is also a requirement for all homes.

> Good rental history, no recent evictions.

> Good work history and verifiable income.



ALL FUNDS TO BE RECEIVED ARE TO BE ON CERTIFIED BANK CHECKS OR MONEY ORDER



(RLNE4601077)