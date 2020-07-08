All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5103 GRAND BOULEVARD
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

5103 GRAND BOULEVARD

5103 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5103 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready, beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home. Pictures speak for themselves! Located within the city limits, giving you quick access to Sims Park's public boat ramp, discounted membership to the 35,000 square foot state-of-the-art NPR Recreation & Aquatic Center, as well as living in a golf cart friendly city! Close to US 19 and SR 54. making this an easy commute to almost anywhere in the Tampa Bay Area! Total move in costs include: $40 application fee per adult, $950 1st month's rent (or prorated), $1100 security deposit (no last month's rent collected), and a $250 nonrefundable pet fee if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
5103 GRAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5103 GRAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College